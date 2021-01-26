US consumer confidence increases slightly in January

FILE PHOTO: Shoppers wait in line outside a Bath and Body Works retail store, as the global outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) continues, in Brooklyn, New York, U.S., December 8, 2020. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

WASHINGTON: U.S. consumer confidence rose moderately in January amid lingering concerns about the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Conference Board said on Tuesday its consumer confidence index increased to a reading of 89.3 this month from 87.1 in December. Economists polled by Reuters had forecast the index little changed at 89 in January. The index was at 132.6 last February.

(Reporting By Lucia Mutikani)

