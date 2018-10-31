US consumer confidence remains strong in October

WASHINGTON: Confidence among American consumers remained strong in October, marking a new 18-year high and pointing to continued spending and economic growth, according to a survey released on Tuesday (Oct 30).

The Conference Board said the survey showed increased good cheer about jobs, income and business conditions.

Advertisement

However, many of the components of the October survey only appeared to increase after sizeable downward revisions to the September data.

The consumer confidence index rose more than two points to 137.9, overshooting economists' expectations, the survey showed.

That is more than 10 points higher than October 2017, but lower than the 138.4 originally reported for September of this year.

Still, Lynn Franco, the Conference Board's director of economic indicators described the view of current conditions as "quite positive, primarily due to strong employment growth."

Advertisement

Advertisement

"The Expectations Index posted another gain in October, suggesting that consumers do not foresee the economy losing steam anytime soon. Rather, they expect the strong pace of growth to carry over into early 2019," she said in a statement.

The survey showed an uptick in the share of respondents saying business conditions were "good," and those saying jobs were "plentiful."

One group did show less optimism: those saying they expected their incomes to fall in the near-term rose, but the share of respondents saying they expected a pay raise increased by even more.

Commerce Department figures released Monday showed consumers had dipped into their savings to continue spending, leading some economists to say the level of consumption was not sustainable.

sentifi.com Channel NewsAsia - Sentifi topic widget

Ian Shepherdson of Pantheon Macroeconomics said the October stock market sell-off so far was unlikely to have affected consumers' mood.

"People typically react to the stock market with a lag - 401K statements bring home the damage done more clearly than seeing the Dow falling on TV - so we expect the November confidence numbers to be weaker," he said in a research note.

"For now, though, the numbers all remain very elevated, and consistent with spending growth far in excess of any plausible forecast for real after-tax income growth."

