US consumer confidence unexpectedly falls in August

U.S. consumer confidence fell for second straight month in August as households worried about the economic outlook.

FILE PHOTO: Shoppers are seen wearing masks while shopping at a Walmart store in Bradford, Pennsylvania, U.S. July 20, 2020. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid/File Photo

The Conference Board said on Tuesday its consumer confidence index dropped to a reading of 84.8 this month from 91.7 in July. Economists polled by Reuters had forecast the index edging up to a reading of 93 in August.

(Reporting By Lucia Mutikani)

Source: Reuters

