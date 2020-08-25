US consumer confidence unexpectedly falls in August

U.S. consumer confidence fell for second straight month in August as households worried about the economic outlook.

The Conference Board said on Tuesday its consumer confidence index dropped to a reading of 84.8 this month from 91.7 in July. Economists polled by Reuters had forecast the index edging up to a reading of 93 in August.

(Reporting By Lucia Mutikani)