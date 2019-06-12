US consumer prices barely rise; underlying inflation muted

U.S. consumer prices barely rose in May, pointing to moderate inflation that together with a slowing economy could increase pressure on the Federal Reserve to cut interest rates this year.

The report from the Labor Department on Wednesday, however, showed some pockets of inflation, with rents and healthcare costs rising solidly, which could buy the U.S. central bank some time before easing monetary policy.

Fed policymakers are scheduled to meet on June 18-19 against the backdrop of rising trade tensions, slowing growth and a sharp step-down in hiring in May that has led financial markets to price in at least two interest rate cuts by the end of 2019.

Fed Chairman Jerome Powell said last week that the central bank was closely monitoring the implications of the trade war on the economy and would "act as appropriate to sustain the expansion." A rate cut is not expected next Wednesday.

The consumer price index edged up 0.1per cent last month as a rebound in the cost of food was offset by cheaper gasoline, the government said. The CPI gained 0.3per cent in April.

In the 12 months through May, the CPI increased 1.8per cent, slowing from April's 1.9per cent gain. Economists polled by Reuters had forecast the CPI would rise 0.1per cent in May and 1.9per cent year-on-year.

Excluding the volatile food and energy components, the CPI nudged up 0.1per cent for the fourth straight month. The so-called core CPI was held down by a sharp decline in the prices of used cars and trucks as well as motor vehicle insurance.

In the 12 months through May, the so-called core CPI rose 2.0per cent after advancing 2.1per cent in April.

The U.S. dollar dropped sharply against a basket of currencies after the release of the data while U.S. Treasury yields fell. U.S. stock index futures pared losses slightly.

RENT, HEALTHCARE COSTS RISE

A report on Tuesday showing core producer prices advancing solidly for a second consecutive month in May had offered hope for a firmer core CPI reading in May, as well as in the inflation measure tracked by the Fed for monetary policy.

The Fed's preferred inflation measure, the core personal consumption expenditures (PCE) price index, increased 1.6 percent in the year to April after gaining 1.5per cent in March. Data for May will be released later this month. The core PCE price index has been running below the Fed's 2per cent target this year.

Gasoline prices fell 0.5per cent in May after rising 5.7per cent in April. Food prices rebounded 0.3per cent in May after dipping 0.1per cent in the prior month. Food consumed at home increased 0.3per cent last month.

Owners' equivalent rent of primary residence, which is what a homeowner would pay to rent or receive from renting a home, increased 0.3per cent in May after rising 0.3per cent in April.

Healthcare costs increased 0.3per cent, matching April's rise. The solid increase in healthcare costs at both the consumer and production levels last month suggests a pickup in the core PCE price index in May.

The cost of hospital services increased 0.5per cent in May and the cost of doctor visits ticked up 0.1per cent. But the prices for prescription medication fell 0.2per cent.

Apparel prices were unchanged in May after tumbling 0.8per cent in the prior month. They had declined for two months in a row after the government introduced a new method and data to calculate apparel prices.

Prices for used motor vehicles and trucks tumbled 1.4per cent. That was the largest drop since last September and marked the fourth straight monthly decrease. The cost of motor vehicle insurance fell 0.4per cent, the most since May 2007. There were also decreases in the cost of recreation.

But prices for airline tickets, household furnishings and new vehicles rose last month. Household furnishings are likely to trend higher in the coming months because of U.S. President Donald Trump's decision in early May to slap additional tariffs of up to 25per cent on US$200 billion of Chinese goods.

(Reporting by Lucia Mutikani; Editing by Paul Simao)