US consumer prices fall for third straight month

WASHINGTON: US consumer prices fell for a third straight month in May as demand remained subdued amid a recession caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Labor Department said on Wednesday its consumer price index dipped 0.1 per cent last month after plunging 0.8 per cent in April, which was the largest decline since December 2008. In the 12 months through May, the CPI gained 0.1 per cent after climbing 0.3 per cent in April.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Economists polled by Reuters had forecast the CPI unchanged in May and gaining 0.2 per cent year-on-year.

