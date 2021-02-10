US consumer prices increase steadily in January

U.S. consumer prices rose moderately in January and underlying inflation remained benign as the pandemic continues to be a drag on the labor market and services industry.

WASHINGTON: U.S. consumer prices rose moderately in January and underlying inflation remained benign as the pandemic continues to be a drag on the labor market and services industry.

The Labor Department said on Wednesday its consumer price index increased 0.3per cent last month after climbing a revised 0.2per cent in December. In the 12 months through January the CPI rose 1.4per cent after gaining a revised 1.3per cent December. Economists polled by Reuters had forecast the CPI rising 0.3per cent and increasing 1.5per cent year-on-year.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Prior to the revision, the CPI was previously reported to have increased 0.4per cent in December and advanced 1.4per cent year-on-year.

(The story corrects December figures which were revised.)

(Reporting by Lucia Mutikani; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)