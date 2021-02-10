US consumer prices increase steadily in January

U.S. consumer prices rose moderately in January and underlying inflation remained benign as the pandemic continues to be a drag on the labor market and services industry.

The Labor Department said on Wednesday its consumer price index increased 0.3per cent last month after climbing 0.4per cent in December. In the 12 months through January the CPI rose 1.4per cent after a similar gain in December. Economists polled by Reuters had forecast the CPI rising 0.3per cent and increasing 1.5per cent year-on-year.

(Reporting by Lucia Mutikani; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)