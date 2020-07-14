US consumer prices rebound in June

U.S. consumer prices rebounded in June after three straight monthly declines as businesses reopened, but the underlying trend suggested inflation would remain muted and allow the Federal Reserve to keep injecting money into the ailing economy.

WASHINGTON: U.S. consumer prices rebounded in June after three straight monthly declines as businesses reopened, but the underlying trend suggested inflation would remain muted and allow the Federal Reserve to keep injecting money into the ailing economy.

The Labor Department said on Tuesday its consumer price index increased 0.6per cent last month after easing 0.1per cent in May. In the 12 months through June, the CPI climbed 0.6per cent after gaining 0.1per cent in May, which was the smallest year-on-year rise since September 2015.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Economists polled by Reuters had forecast the CPI increasing 0.5per cent in June and advancing 0.6per cent year-on-year.

(Reporting by Lucia Mutikani; Editing by Andrew Heavens)