US consumer prices rise slightly; underlying inflation muted

WASHINGTON: U.S. consumer prices rose slightly less than expected in December and monthly underlying inflation pressures retreated, which could allow the Federal Reserve to keep interest rates unchanged at least through this year.

The Labor Department said on Tuesday its consumer price index increased 0.2per cent last month after climbing 0.3per cent in November. The monthly increase in the CPI has been slowing since jumping 0.4per cent in October.

In the 12 months through December, the CPI rose 2.3per cent. That was the largest increase since October 2018 and followed a 2.1per cent gain in the 12 months through November.

The CPI jumped 2.3per cent in 2019, the largest rise since 2011, after increasing 1.9per cent in 2018.

Economists polled by Reuters had forecast the CPI would rise 0.3per cent in December and advance 2.3per cent on a year-on-year basis.

Excluding the volatile food and energy components, the CPI edged up 0.1per cent after climbing 0.2per cent in November. The so-called core CPI was up by an unrounded 0.1133per cent last month compared to 0.2298per cent in November.

Underlying inflation in December was held back by declines in the costs of used cars and trucks, airline tickets and household furnishing and operation, which offset increases in the prices of healthcare, apparel, new motor vehicles, recreation, and motor vehicle insurance.

In the 12 months through December, the core CPI increased 2.3per cent, the largest gain since October 2018, after rising 2.3per cent in November. For all of 2019, the core CPI accelerated 2.3per cent after increasing 2.2per cent in 2018.

U.S. stock index futures were trading mixed while prices of U.S. Treasuries were higher. The dollar was up against a basket of currencies.

HEALTHCARE COSTS RISE

The Fed tracks the core personal consumption expenditures (PCE) price index for its 2.0per cent inflation target. The core PCE price index rose 1.6per cent on a year-on-year basis in November. It undershot its target in the first 11 months of 2019. PCE price data for December will be published later this month.

The U.S. central bank last month left interest rates steady and signaled monetary policy could remain on hold this year after it reduced borrowing costs three times in 2019.

Minutes of the Fed's Dec. 10-11 meeting published early this month showed policymakers generally expected inflation would eventually hit the central bank's target as the economy continued to expand and resource utilization remained high.

There were, however, concerns among some officials "that global or technology-related factors were exerting downward pressure on inflation that could be difficult to overcome."

Moderate inflation was underscored by last week's employment report, which showed the increase in annual wage growth retreating below 3.0per cent in December, despite the unemployment rate holding at near a 50-year low of 3.5per cent and a broader measure of labor market slack dropping to a record 6.7per cent.

In December, gasoline prices advanced 2.8per cent after rising 1.1per cent in November. Food prices gained 0.2per cent after edging up 0.1per cent in November. Food consumed at home ticked up 0.1per cent.

Owners' equivalent rent of primary residence, which is what a homeowner would pay to rent or receive from renting a home, increased 0.2per cent for a third straight month.

Healthcare costs jumped 0.6per cent in December after rising 0.3per cent in the prior month. Prices for prescription medication accelerated 2.1per cent and consumers paid more for hospital services and doctor visits.

Apparel prices increased 0.4per cent after nudging up 0.1per cent in November. New vehicle prices rebounded 0.1per cent after declining for five straight months. Prices for used motor vehicles and trucks dropped 0.8per cent last month after increasing 0.6per cent in November.

The cost of household furnishings and operations dropped 0.4per cent in December, the largest decrease since December 2014. Airline fares fell 1.6per cent, declining for a third straight month.

