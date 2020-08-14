US consumer sentiment holds steady in early July

U.S. consumer sentiment was largely steady in the first half of August, despite a continued rise in new COVID-19 cases and the expiration of a US$600 weekly unemployment benefit supplement.

WASHINGTON: U.S. consumer sentiment was largely steady in the first half of August, despite a continued rise in new COVID-19 cases and the expiration of a US$600 weekly unemployment benefit supplement.

The University of Michigan said on Friday its consumer sentiment index edged up to a reading of 72.8 from 72.5 in July. Economists polled by Reuters had forecast the sentiment index dipping to a reading of 72 early this month. The unemployment benefit supplement ended on July 31.

(Reporting By Lucia Mutikani)