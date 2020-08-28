US consumer spending beats expectations in July

U.S. consumer spending increased more than expected in July, strengthening expectations for a sharp rebound in economic growth in the third quarter, though momentum is likely to ebb as the COVID-19 pandemic lingers and fiscal stimulus dries up.

The Commerce Department said on Friday that consumer spending, which accounts for more than two-thirds of U.S. economic activity, rose 1.9per cent last month, after jumping 6.2per cent in June. Economists polled by Reuters had forecast consumer spending gaining 1.5per cent in July.

(Reporting by Lucia Mutikani; Editing by Alex Richardson)