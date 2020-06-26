US consumer spending rebounds in May

U.S. consumer spending rebounded sharply in May, but the gains are not likely to be sustainable, with income dropping and expected to decline further as millions lose their unemployment checks starting next month.

WASHINGTON: U.S. consumer spending rebounded sharply in May, but the gains are not likely to be sustainable, with income dropping and expected to decline further as millions lose their unemployment checks starting next month.

The Commerce Department said on Friday consumer spending, which accounts for more than two-thirds of U.S. economic activity, jumped 8.2per cent last month. Consumer spending tumbled 12.6per cent in April, the largest drop since the government started tracking the series in 1959.

Economists polled by Reuters had forecast consumer spending increasing 9.0per cent in May.

