US consumer spending slows in January; income surges

WASHINGTON: U.S. consumer spending rose less than expected in January, a loss of momentum that could be exacerbated by the rapidly spreading coronavirus, which has triggered a sharp stock market sell-off and revived fears of a recession.

Other data on Friday showed the goods trade deficit contracted sharply in January, with both imports and exports declining. While the narrowing goods trade deficit could be a boost to the calculation of gross domestic product, a lot depends on how the coronavirus unfolds in the United States.

The Commerce Department said consumer spending, which accounts for more than two-thirds of U.S. economic activity, increased 0.2per cent last month as unseasonably mild weather reduced demand for heating and undercut sales at clothing stores.

Data for December was revised higher to show consumer spending rising 0.4per cent, instead of the previously reported 0.3per cent increase. Economists polled by Reuters had forecast consumer spending gaining 0.3per cent in January.

Wall Street's main indexes slipped into correction territory on Thursday, with the yield on the benchmark 10-year Treasury note plumbing record lows. Financial markets view the coronavirus epidemic as the catalyst that could interrupt the longest economic expansion on record, now in its 11t year.

The coronavirus has killed more than 2,000 people and infected at least 80,000 people, most of them in China.

Money markets have increased their bets on the prospect of more Federal Reserve interest rate cuts. The U.S. central bank cut rates three times last year. The coronavirus outbreak could challenge the Fed's desire to keep monetary policy on hold at least through 2020.

U.S. stock index futures were trading lower on Friday. The dollar was little changed against a basket of currencies. U.S. Treasury prices were higher.

TAME INFLATION

With consumer spending tepid, inflation remained benign. Consumer prices as measured by the personal consumption expenditures (PCE) price index edged up 0.1per cent in January. The PCE price index was held back by a 0.7per cent drop in the cost of energy goods and services, offsetting a 0.3per cent gain in food prices.

The PCE price index increased 0.3per cent in December. In the 12 months through January, the PCE price index accelerated 1.7per cent. That was the biggest gain since December 2018 and reflected the drop of 2019's low readings from the calculation. The PCE price index advanced 1.5per cent year-on-year in December.

Excluding the volatile food and energy components, the PCE price index ticked up 0.1per cent in January after rising 0.2per cent in December. That lifted the annual increase in the so-called core PCE price index to 1.6per cent in January from 1.5per cent in December.

The core PCE index is the Fed's preferred inflation measure. It missed the central bank's 2per cent target every month in 2019.

When adjusted for inflation, consumer spending nudged up 0.1per cent in January after rising by the same margin in the prior month. That suggests consumer spending got off to a slow start in the first quarter after cooling considerably in the final three months of 2019.

The government reported on Thursday that consumer spending increased at a 1.7per cent annualized rate in the fourth quarter, stepping back from the July-September quarter's brisk 3.2per cent pace. The economy grew at a 2.1per cent rate in the fourth quarter, matching the third quarter's pace.

The coronavirus epidemic prompted Goldman Sachs early this week to cut its first-quarter gross domestic product growth estimate by two-tenths of a percentage point to a 1.2per cent rate. Growth estimates for the January-March quarter were already on the low side because of Boeing's suspension of production of its troubled 737 MAX plane starting last month.

In second report on Friday, the Commerce Department said the goods trade deficit contracted 4.6per cent to US$65.5 billion in January. Goods imports tumbled 2.2per cent last month and exports dropped 1.0per cent.

The department also reported retail inventories were unchanged in January after edging down 0.1per cent in the prior month.

Retail inventories, excluding motor vehicles and parts, the component that goes into the calculation of GDP, increased 0.3per cent last month after gaining 0.1per cent in December. Inventories at wholesalers fell 0.2per cent in January. That followed a 0.3per cent decline in December.

Despite last month's tepid gain in spending, consumer fundamentals remain healthy. Personal income jumped 0.6per cent in January, the most since February 2019, after gaining 0.1per cent in December. Income was boosted by the annual cost of living adjustment for social security recipients and other government welfare programs.

Wages rose 0.5per cent in January after gaining 0.1per cent in the prior month. With income growth outpacing consumer spending, savings raced to US$1.33 trillion last month, the highest since March 2019, from US$1.26 trillion in December.

(Reporting by Lucia Mutikani; Editing by Andrea Ricci)