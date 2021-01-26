US consumers expect spending to rebound strongly in one year, NY Fed survey finds

Household spending rose modestly over the last four months, but consumers' expectations for how much more they'll be able to spend a year from now surged, according to a survey released Monday by the New York Federal Reserve.

REUTERS: Household spending rose modestly over the last four months, but consumers' expectations for how much more they'll be able to spend a year from now surged, according to a survey released Monday by the New York Federal Reserve.

The report showed that consumers are slowly spending more as the economy reopens and more people gradually return to work, and offered a sign consumers are hopeful their financial situations will improve further as the coronavirus is contained.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The share of households that made at least one large purchase in the last four months rose to 54.6per cent in December. That is up from a series low of 50.7per cent in April of 2020, but was still well below pre-pandemic level of 62.5per cent in December of 2019.

Consumers from all education and income groups were much more optimistic about how much they would be able to spend in a year, with the median household expecting spending to grow by 3per cent over the next year, up from 2.2per cent in August.

Households reported in December that they expect spending on daily living expenses and other necessary bills to rise by a median of 4.1per cent over the next year, up from 3.5per cent in August and reaching a series high for the survey.

Consumers also said they expected spending on nonessential items such as hobbies, entertainment and travel, to rise by a median 1.6per cent over the next year, up from 1.0per cent in August and also reaching a high for the survey.

Advertisement

Advertisement

If surprised with a 10per cent increase in income, consumers said they would allocated an average 36.3per cent to paying down debt, 44.5per cent would be saved or invested and 19.3per cent would be spent or donated.

The household spending survey is conducted every four months as part of the New York Fed's Survey of Consumer Expectations.

(Reporting by Jonnelle Marte; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)