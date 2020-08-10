US consumers grew more pessimistic in July after two months of improvement: NY Fed survey

After two months of feeling slightly better about their odds in the labor market, Americans grew more pessimistic in July, according to a survey released Monday by the New York Federal Reserve.

REUTERS: After two months of feeling slightly better about their odds in the labor market, Americans grew more pessimistic in July, according to a survey released Monday by the New York Federal Reserve.

The shift reflects the effects of fresh restrictions enacted by state and local governments to combat a resurgence in coronavirus infections. U.S. employment growth slowed considerably in July, reflecting a potential slowdown in the economic rebound. Nonfarm payrolls increased by 1.8 million jobs last month, compared to the record 4.8 million jobs added in June, the Labor Department said on Friday.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Consumers said the mean perceived probability of losing their job over the next year increased to 16per cent in July from 15per cent in June, above the 2019 average of 14.3per cent, according to the New York Fed survey.

The mean expectation that the U.S. unemployment rate will be higher in a year started rising again in July after falling for three straight months from the series high of 50.9per cent reached in March. Consumers put the odds at 39.3per cent in July, up from 35.1per cent in June.

People with jobs remained likely to stay put with their employers. The average probability that a worker would leave his job voluntarily was unchanged at 18.9per cent, below last year's average of 21per cent.

Inflation expectations rose slightly in July, with the median expectation for the next year rising to 2.9per cent from 2.7per cent in June. The median inflation expectations for the next three years rose to 2.7per cent in July from 2.5per cent in June. Consumers below age 40 reported the biggest increases in inflation expectations.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The survey of consumer expectations is a monthly poll based on a rotating panel of 1,300 households.

(Reporting by Jonnelle Marte; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)