US consumers received US$9.8 billion in Volkswagen diesel settlements: FTC

WASHINGTON: The US Federal Trade Commission (FTC) said on Monday that buyers of polluting Volkswagen AG vehicles received more than US$9.8 billion in settlements.

Volkswagen agreed to offer to buy back or repair more than 550,000 polluting diesel US vehicles after it admitted in 2015 it used secret software to cheat emissions tests.

The FTC in its final report on the settlements said more than 86 per cent of consumers completing claims chose to return their car through a buyback or early lease termination rather than get a repair.

Volkswagen paid more than US$9.5 billion to US consumers, while VW diesel supplier Robert Bosch paid more than US$300 million to US consumers.

