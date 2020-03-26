US coronavirus stimulus bill adds billions in support for farmers

The U.S. coronavirus stimulus bill that U.S. senators will vote on would add US$14 billion to the Agriculture Department’s Commodity Credit Corp spending authority and authorize an additional US$9.5 billion to help livestock producers, dairy farmers, specialty crop farmers and local agricultural groups, according to a copy of the bill's text.

The Commodity Credit Corporation (CCC), which was established during the Great Depression nearly a century ago, has been tapped by the Trump Administration for nearly US$30 billion in recent years to compensate farmers and assist the sector due to the U.S.-China trade wars.

The additional spending authority to CCC, which was replenished already with the current federal budget, would open the door for the Agriculture Department to make a third round of Market Facilitation Program payments, or trade aid, this year.

