US could blacklist Chinese surveillance technology firm Hikvision - New York Times

The Trump administration is considering limits to Chinese video surveillance firm Hikvision's ability to buy American technology, the New York Times reported on Tuesday, citing people familiar with the matter.

The Commerce Department may require that U.S. companies obtain government approval to supply components to Hikvision, limiting the company's access to technology that helps power its equipment, the NYT said.

