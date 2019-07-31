US could have decision on companies selling to Huawei by next week

US could have decision on companies selling to Huawei by next week

The Trump administration could by next week issue decisions to companies that have requested special licenses to sell to Chinese telecoms giant Huawei, U.S. Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross said on Tuesday during a visit to Brazil.

Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross speaks at CPAC in Washington
FILE PHOTO: Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross speaks at the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) annual meeting at National Harbor near Washington, U.S., March 1, 2019. REUTERS/Yuri Gripas

Ross said he expects that a decision will be "forthcoming" by the time he returns to the United States, after making stops in Argentina and Peru.

(Reporting by Marcelo Rochabrun; Editing by Steve Orlofsky)

Source: Reuters

