US court rules for Teva in migraine patent dispute with Eli Lilly

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd on Tuesday won a ruling from a U.S. administrative court that helps preserve its rights to the migraine drug Ajovy.

FILE PHOTO: The logo of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries is seen during a news conference hold by its CEO, Kare Schultz, to discuss the company's 2019 outlooks in Tel Aviv, Israel February 19, 2019. REUTERS/Amir Cohen

The Patent Trial and Appeal Board rejected a challenge to three Teva patents relating to Ajovy brought by Eli Lilly and Co.

