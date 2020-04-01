US court rules for Teva in migraine patent dispute with Eli Lilly

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd on Tuesday won a ruling from a U.S. administrative court that helps preserve its rights to the migraine drug Ajovy.

The Patent Trial and Appeal Board rejected a challenge to three Teva patents relating to Ajovy brought by Eli Lilly and Co.

(Reporting by Jan Wolfe; Editing by Cynthia Osterman)