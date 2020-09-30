US court voids US$448 million award against AbbVie, AndroGel partner

A federal appeals court on Wednesday reversed an order that had required AbbVie Inc and a partner to disgorge US$448 million in profit, in antitrust litigation brought by the U.S. Federal Trade Commission related to the testosterone replacement drug AndroGel.

FILE PHOTO: A screen displays the share price for pharmaceutical maker AbbVie on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange July 18, 2014. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

The 3rd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in Philadelphia said a lower court judge who ordered the disgorgement lacked authority to do so under applicable federal law. It also upheld an order finding AbbVie and its partner Besins Healthcare Inc liable for monopolization, and reinstated some FTC claims.

(Reporting by Jonathan Stempel in New York)

Source: Reuters

