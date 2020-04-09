US crude futures rise 6per cent at open

U.S. crude futures rose as much as 6per cent in early trade on Thursday ahead of a crucial meeting between the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) and allies including Russia - a group known as OPEC+.

FILE PHOTO: Oil pump jacks work at sunset near Midland, Texas, U.S., August 21, 2019. Picture taken August 21, 2019. REUTERS/Jessica Lutz/File Photo

U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude rose to a high of US$26.61 and was traded up 4.6per cent, or US$1.16, at US$26.25 as of 2206 GMT.

(Reporting by Sonali Paul; Editing by Sandra Maler)

Source: Reuters

