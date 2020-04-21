US crude futures up over US$20, but still trade in negative territory

U.S. crude oil jumped over US$20 per barrel on Tuesday but still traded below US$0 after plunging into negative territory for the first time in history, dragged down by a supply glut and sagging demand for crude due to the coronavirus pandemic.

U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude for May delivery was up US$21.96 to -US$15.67 a barrel by 2214 GMT.

The May contract expires on Tuesday, while the June contract, which is more actively traded, was up 51 cents, or 2.5per cent, to US$20.94 a barrel.

(Reporting By Jane Chung; Editing by Chris Reese)