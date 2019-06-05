US denies GM request for tariff relief for Chinese-made Buick SUV

related media assets (image or videos) available. Click to see the gallery.

The Trump administration has denied a General Motors Co request for an exemption to a 25 percent U.S. tariff on its Chinese-made Buick Envision sport utility vehicle.

The denial of the nearly year-old petition came in a May 29 letter from the U.S. Trade Representative's office saying the request concerns "a product strategically important or related to 'Made in China 2025' or other Chinese industrial programs."

The midsize SUV, priced starting at about US$35,000, has become a target for critics of Chinese-made goods, including leaders of the United Auto Workers union and members in key political swing states such as Michigan and Ohio.

GM said it was aware of the denial and has been paying the tariff since July. GM has not raised the sticker price to account for the tariff.

