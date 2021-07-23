US developing plans to spend US$52 billion on chips supply -Commerce Department

Business

US developing plans to spend US$52 billion on chips supply -Commerce Department

The Biden administration is developing plans to quickly spend US$52 billion to deal with semiconductor supply issues if Congress passes a bill funding such efforts, U.S. Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo said on Thursday.

FILE PHOTO: U.S. Secretary of Commerce Gina Raimondo speaks during an infrastructure event at the W
FILE PHOTO: U.S. Secretary of Commerce Gina Raimondo speaks during a high speed internet event at the Eisenhower Executive Office Building's South Court Auditorium at the White House in Washington, U.S., June 3, 2021.REUTERS/Evelyn Hockstein/File Photo

Bookmark

WASHINGTON: The Biden administration is developing plans to quickly spend US$52 billion to deal with semiconductor supply issues if Congress passes a bill funding such efforts, U.S. Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo said on Thursday.

(Reporting by Jeff Mason and Trevor Hunnicutt)

Source: Reuters

Tagged Topics

Bookmark