US district judge expected to rule in favor of Sprint-T-Mobile merger: WSJ

REUTERS: A U.S. district judge is expected to rule in favor of Sprint and T-Mobile merger, the Wall Street Journal reported on Monday, citing people familiar with the matter.

The decision is expected to be made public Tuesday, the report said.

The third-largest U.S. wireless carrier by subscribers has been awaiting a decision from a federal judge on whether it can move forward with its US$26.5 billion merger with Sprint.

Multiple states had sued to block the deal, arguing it is anticompetitive and will raise prices for customers.

Sprint and T-Mobile did not immediately respond to Reuters request for comment.

Shares of Sprint were up 50per cent at US$7.2 in after market trading, while T-Mobile rose 6.5per cent.

(Reporting by Arundhati Sarkar in Bengaluru; Editing by Shailesh Kuber)