US DoJ demands Ford Focus, Fiesta documents: Detroit Free Press

REUTERS: The U.S. Department of Justice has demanded documents related to the transmission used in about 2 million of Ford Motor Co's Fiesta and Focus vehicles sold throughout this decade, the Detroit Free Press reported on Wednesday.

The newspaper obtained a subpoena issued in April in Case No. 126 before a District of Columbia grand jury requesting "all documents, communications and electronically stored information" relating to the company's actions involving the DPS6 PowerShift transmission dating back to 2010, the report said.

Ford did not immediately reply to Reuters request for a comment.

