US DOJ in talks with states to win support for T-Mobile, Sprint merger: WSJ

The U.S. Justice Department is negotiating with state officials to get them to support a planned settlement that would allow T-Mobile US Inc and Sprint Corp to merge by selling assets to Dish Network Corp , the Wall Street Journal reported, citing people familiar with the matter.

REUTERS: The U.S. Justice Department is negotiating with state officials to get them to support a planned settlement that would allow T-Mobile US Inc and Sprint Corp to merge by selling assets to Dish Network Corp , the Wall Street Journal reported, citing people familiar with the matter.

The DOJ and the companies were not immediately available for comment when contacted by Reuters.

Advertisement

Advertisement

T-Mobile is awaiting approval for its US$26.5 billion deal to buy smaller rival Sprint, as the third-largest U.S. wireless carrier seeks scale to compete with bigger rivals such as Verizon Communications Inc and AT&T Inc .

T-Mobile on Thursday added more net new phone subscribers who pay a monthly bill than analysts' estimates in the second quarter.

(Reporting by Vibhuti Sharma in Bengaluru: Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)