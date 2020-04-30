US economy may not need more stimulus to weather coronavirus hit: White House official

The U.S. economy may be able to weather the hit from the coronavirus with the stimulative policies already in the pipeline without the need for more measures to spur activity, a White House adviser said on Thursday.

WASHINGTON: The U.S. economy may be able to weather the hit from the coronavirus with the stimulative policies already in the pipeline without the need for more measures to spur activity, a White House adviser said on Thursday.

"I think probably very soon, very shortly, we'll have a better idea about whether we need to extend the current existing things or move on to new ideas," White House economic adviser Kevin Hassett told Fox News Channel.

Advertisement

Advertisement

(Reporting by Tim Ahmann)