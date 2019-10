US existing home sales drop more then expected in September

U.S. home sales fell more than expected in September as the market continues to struggle with a dearth of properties for sale, especially for cheaper homes.

WASHINGTON: U.S. home sales fell more than expected in September as the market continues to struggle with a dearth of properties for sale, especially for cheaper homes.

The National Association of Realtors said on Tuesday that existing home sales fell 2.2per cent to a seasonally adjusted annual rate of 5.38 million units last month, reversing two straight months of gains. August's sales pace was upwardly revised to 5.50 million units.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Economists polled by Reuters had forecast existing home sales declining 0.7per cent to 5.45 million units.

The U.S. Federal Reserve has cut interest rates twice this year, which has bolstered the housing market by lowering mortgage rates. Investors expect another interest rate cut when policymakers meet next week.

The 30-year fixed mortgage rate has dropped more than 125 basis points since last November's peak to an average of 3.69per cent, according to data from mortgage finance agency Freddie Mac.

But home sales have seesawed for much of this year as a chronic lack of properties on the market has inflated prices, keeping them unaffordable for many would-be homeowners. Land and labor shortages have also crimped supply.

Advertisement

Advertisement

There were 1.83 million homes in the market last month, a decline of 2.7per cent compared to a year ago. It was the fourth consecutive month of year-on-year inventory declines.

Data last week showed homebuilding tumbled from a more than 12-year high in September, but single-family home construction rose for a fourth straight month.

The median existing house price increased 5.9per cent from a year ago to US$272,100 in September, the strongest price appreciation since January 2018. It was the 91st consecutive month of year-on-year price gains.

"We had hoped price increases would be in line with wages...but that is not the case," said NAR Chief Economist Lawrence Yun.

sentifi.com Channel NewsAsia - Sentifi topic widget

Existing home sales rose 3.9per cent from one year ago, the NAR said. Sales fell across the nation's four regions last month. They dropped 3.1per cent in the Midwest and 2.8per cent in the Northeast. They declined 2.1per cent in the South and edged 0.9per cent lower in the West.

At September's sales pace, it would take 4.1 months to clear the current inventory, down from 4.4 months a year ago. A supply of six to seven months is seen as a healthy balance between supply and demand.

(Reporting by Lindsay Dunsmuir; Editing by Andrea Ricci)