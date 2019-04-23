US expands air bag probe to 12.3 million vehicles

related media assets (image or videos) available. Click to see the gallery.

WASHINGTON: The US National Highway Traffic Safety Administration said Tuesday it is expanding a probe into potentially defective air bags to 12.3 million vehicles.

The agency said the air bags were installed in some vehicles from model year 2010 through 2019 sold by Fiat Chrysler Automobiles NV, Honda Motor Co, Hyundai Motor Co, Kia Motors Corp, Mitsubishi and Toyota Motor Corp.

They were equipped with an air bag control unit initially produced by TRW Automotive Holdings Corp now owned by ZF Friedrichshafen. The agency said they could fail during a crash event.

The agency, which first opened a probe in 2018, has reports of two crashes and two injuries related to the defect along with one death in a Toyota.

