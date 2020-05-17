US expected to revise aid program for small businesses: WSJ

WASHINGTON: The United States is expected to revise its aid program for small businesses to cope with the economic fallout of the COVID-19 outbreak, the Wall Street Journal reported on Sunday (May 17).

The changes to the Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) are expected to include more flexibility to spend funds and more time to spend loans beyond the two months originally set, the newspaper reported, citing lawmakers.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Revisions to the program, launched in April, are expected to be implemented in two phases, the Journal reported.

Technical fixes in a new guideline on loan forgiveness from the Department of the Treasury and the Small Business Administration will be unveiled in the coming days, according to the report.

The program allows small businesses hurt by the pandemic to apply with lenders for a government-backed loan which can be forgiven provided at least 75 per cent is spent on payroll costs.

However, a government watchdog said this month that the US$660 billion program saddles borrowers with rules that undermine the intention of the US Congress and fails to prioritise the right businesses.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Download our app or subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates on the coronavirus outbreak: https://cna.asia/telegram