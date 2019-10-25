US FAA revokes repair station certificate of Xtra Aerospace
U.S. Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) on Friday issued an order to revoke the repair station certificate of Xtra Aerospace LLC, which repaired a sensor suspected of contributing to the crash of a Lion Air 737 MAX a year ago.
"Xtra failed to comply with requirements to repair only aircraft parts on list of parts acceptable to the FAA that it was capable of repairing," the FAA said.
A final report into the Lion Air 737 MAX crash by Indonesian investigators seen by Reuters recommended that the FAA improve oversight of maintenance organizations.
Xtra Aerospace had conducted a repair on a Lion Air sensor that was miscalibrated, the report said, and gave erroneous readings that led to the activation of an anti-stall system that pushed down the plane's nose.
