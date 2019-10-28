US FAA sees need to raise standards for aeroplane pilot training around the world

Business

US FAA sees need to raise standards for aeroplane pilot training around the world

The head of the U.S. Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) said on Monday there was a need to raise standards for aeroplane pilot training around the world.

FILE PHOTO: Aerial photos show Boeing 737 Max airplanes on the tarmac in Seattle
FILE PHOTO: Aerial photos showing Boeing 737 Max airplanes parked at Boeing Field in Seattle, Washington, U.S. October 20, 2019. REUTERS/Gary He/File Photo

Bookmark

BRASILIA: The head of the U.S. Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) said on Monday there was a need to raise standards for aeroplane pilot training around the world.

FAA Administrator Steve Dickson is in Brasilia to participate in an airline industry conference. His remarks come after two deadly crashes involving Boeing 737 MAX aircraft have prompted safety reviews across the industry.

(Reporting by Marcelo Rochabrun; Editing by Mark Potter)

Source: Reuters

Tagged Topics

Bookmark