US factory orders miss expectations; business spending improving

WASHINGTON: New orders for U.S.-made goods increased less than expected in August, though business spending on equipment appeared to be recovering, which likely supported the economy in the third quarter.

The Commerce Department said on Friday that factory orders rose 0.7per cent after accelerating 6.5per cent in July. Economists polled by Reuters had forecast factory orders would increase 1.0per cent in August.

Manufacturing, which accounts for 11.3per cent of U.S. economic activity, is recovering from its pandemic lows as businesses replenish inventories. The pace of expansion, however, is slowing as the coronavirus crisis lingers and the boost from fiscal stimulus ebbs.

The Institute for Supply Management reported on Thursday that its measure of national factory activity fell in September as new orders retreated from more than a 16-1/2-year high.

Unfilled orders at factories dropped 0.6per cent in August after falling 0.7per cent in July. Inventories at factories were unchanged, while shipments of manufactured goods rose 0.3per cent.

The government also reported that orders for non-defense capital goods excluding aircraft, which are seen as a measure of business spending plans on equipment, rose 1.9per cent in August instead of increasing 1.8per cent as reported last month.

Shipments of core capital goods, which are used to calculate business equipment spending in the GDP report, increased 1.5per cent as previously reported.

Business investment tumbled at a record 26per cent annualized rate in the second quarter, with spending on equipment collapsing at an all-time pace of 35.9per cent. Investment in equipment has contracted for five straight quarters.

(Reporting by Lucia Mutikani; Editing by Paul Simao)