US factory orders tumble in April

WASHINGTON: New orders for U.S.-made goods plunged in April, suggesting business spending remained depressed early in the second quarter amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Commerce Department said on Wednesday factory orders dropped 13.0per cent. Data for March was revised to show orders falling 11.0per cent instead of declining 10.3per cent as previously reported. Economists polled by Reuters had forecast factory orders diving 14per cent in April.

(Reporting By Lucia Mutikani, Editing by Franklin Paul)