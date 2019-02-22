US farmers receive US$7.7 billion in trade aid to date: USDA

U.S. Department of Agriculture has paid out US$7.7 billion so far to farmers, William Northey, Undersecretary for Farm Production and Conservation, said on Friday, in aid designed to offset the negative impact of tariff imposition.

FILE PHOTO: Farmer Lucas Richard of LFR Grain harvests a crop of soybeans at a farm in Hickory, North Carolina, U.S. November 29, 2018. REUTERS/Charles Mostoller/File Photo

The administration of President Donald Trump has pledged up to US$12 billion in aid to help offset losses for crops hit by retaliatory Chinese tariffs imposed in response to Washington’s tariffs on Chinese goods.

(Reporting by Humeyra Pamuk; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

Source: Reuters

