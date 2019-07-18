US Fed sees 'modest' growth despite 'widespread' trade fears

WASHINGTON: Fears President Donald Trump's trade wars will harm the economy are pervasive but for now America keeps chugging along with steady job creation and tame inflation, the Federal Reserve reported on Wednesday (Jul 17).

"Economic activity continued to expand at a modest pace overall from mid-May through early July," the Fed said in its regular survey of business conditions across the country.

Advertisement

Advertisement

While the outlook for the coming months is "generally positive," the survey found "widespread concerns" about possible harm caused by "trade-related uncertainty."