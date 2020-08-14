US first-quarter productivity rises at its fastest pace in 11 years

Business

US first-quarter productivity rises at its fastest pace in 11 years

U.S. worker productivity increased at its fastest pace in 11 years in second quarter as hours plunged amid the COVID-19 pandemic, leading to an acceleration in labor costs.

A worker with a face shield checks products on the shelf of a grocery store
FILE PHOTO: A worker with a face shield checks products on the shelf of a grocery store in the Manhattan borough of New York City, New York, U.S., August 7, 2020. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Bookmark

WASHINGTON: U.S. worker productivity increased at its fastest pace in 11 years in second quarter as hours plunged amid the COVID-19 pandemic, leading to an acceleration in labor costs.

The Labor Department said on Friday nonfarm productivity, which measures hourly output per worker, increased at a 7.3per cent annualized rate last quarter, its largest rise since the second quarter of 2009. Productivity fell at a 0.3per cent pace in the January-March period. Hours worked tumbled at a 43.0per cent rate in the second quarter, the largest since the series started in the first quarter of 1947.

Economists polled by Reuters had forecast productivity rebounding at a 1.5per cent rate in the second quarter.

Compared to the second quarter of 2019, productivity rose at a 2.2per cent rate. Growth in unit labor costs - the price of labor per single unit of output - jumped at a 12.2per cent rate in the April-June quarter. Unit labor costs increased at a 9.8per cent rate in the first quarter. They rose at a 5.7per cent rate in from a year ago.

(Reporting by Lucia Mutikani; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

Source: Reuters

Tagged Topics

Bookmark