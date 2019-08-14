US FTC chief says prepared to break up big tech firms: Bloomberg

related media assets (image or videos) available. Click to see the gallery.

U.S. Federal Trade Commission is prepared to break up major technology platforms if necessary by undoing their past mergers, Chairman Joe Simons said on Tuesday in an interview to Bloomberg, as the agency anti-competitive practices in the sector.

Simons said in the interview that breaking up a company is challenging, but could be the right remedy to rein in dominant companies and restore competition.

He is leading a broad review of the technology sector to see whether companies including Facebook Inc are harming competition.

The FTC did not immediately respond to Reuters request for comment on the interview.

(Reporting by Ismail Shakil in Bengaluru)