US FTC moves for rehearing of Qualcomm antitrust defeat

Business

US FTC moves for rehearing of Qualcomm antitrust defeat

The U.S. Federal Trade Commission on Friday filed a motion to rehear an antitrust lawsuit that it lost on appeal against chip firm Qualcomm Inc .

Qualcomm sign shown in San Diego
FILE PHOTO: A Qualcomm sign is shown outside one of the company's many buildings in San Diego, California, U.S., September 17, 2020. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Bookmark

REUTERS: The U.S. Federal Trade Commission on Friday filed a motion to rehear an antitrust lawsuit that it lost on appeal against chip firm Qualcomm Inc .

The regulator asked the U.S. Ninth Circuit Court of Appeals for an "en banc" hearing before an 11-judge panel. Last month, a three-judge panel at the appeals court reversed a lower court decision against the San Diego-based company, the largest supplier of chips for mobile phones and a major source of wireless communications technology for 5G networks.

(Reporting by Stephen Nellis in San Francisco; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

Source: Reuters

Tagged Topics

Bookmark