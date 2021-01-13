US FTC's antitrust case against Facebook gets new judge

The U.S. Federal Trade Commission's antitrust lawsuit against Facebook was transferred to another judge on Tuesday so that it and a similar case filed by state attorneys general will be heard by the same person, according to a court filing on Tuesday.

WASHINGTON: The U.S. Federal Trade Commission's antitrust lawsuit against Facebook was transferred to another judge on Tuesday so that it and a similar case filed by state attorneys general will be heard by the same person, according to a court filing on Tuesday.

Both the FTC and a large group of state attorneys general, led by New York, filed lawsuits against Facebook in December before the U.S. District Court for the District of Columbia alleging violations of antitrust law.

Advertisement

Advertisement

(Reporting by Diane Bartz; Editing by Dan Grebler)