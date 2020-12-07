US gasoline demand during Thanksgiving week lowest since 1997: OPIS

NEW YORK: US gasoline consumption fell during the Thanksgiving holiday week to the lowest in more than 20 years, said OPIS, an IHS Markit company, as coronavirus cases surged and government officials urged residents to stay home.

Since March, the coronavirus pandemic has crushed fuel demand in the United States because of lockdown orders to stay indoors to curb the spread of the virus.

During the week of the Thanksgiving holiday on Nov 26, gasoline sales fell 8.4 per cent, or about 185 million gallons, from the previous week, bringing demand for the fuel to its lowest level for the holiday week since 1997, OPIS said. The company warned that demand could still get worse by year-end.

US leaders have urgently called on Americans to wear masks and threatened even more drastic stay-at-home orders after deaths from the coronavirus set a single-day record last week.

Demand for motor fuel was down 19.3 per cent compared to 2019, OPIS said.

"We're heading toward a 90-day period where gasoline demand gets further crimped by winter weather and post-holiday cocooning," said Tom Kloza, executive director, IHS Markit and a veteran analyst of North American fuel trends. "By January, we may regularly see demand numbers not witnessed since the last century."

Some US regions saw gasoline sales decline by 20 per cent or more during Thanksgiving week from the previous year, OPIS said.

Midwest gasoline sales were down 23.3 per cent from last year, while New Jersey was the hardest hit state, with gasoline volumes falling almost 30 per cent from 2019, OPIS said.