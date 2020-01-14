US gave Britain new evidence of 'madness' of using Huawei in 5G network: Report

LONDON: US government officials presented the British government with new evidence on Monday about the risks of including Huawei equipment in future 5G mobile networks, branding it "madness", the Guardian newspaper reported.

Officials from both countries and the telecoms industry met on Monday ahead of Britain's decision, expected later this month, on whether to deploy technology from the Chinese company.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The United States is trying to persuade Britain not to use Huawei's equipment over what Washington says are security risks.

"Senior US officials told a group of reporters that using Huawei technology for 5G in the UK would be 'an act of madness' shortly after presenting a dossier of new evidence to ministers," the Guardian's defence and security editor said on Twitter.

