US goods trade deficit rises as auto exports tumble

The U.S. goods trade deficit widened in March amid a collapse in exports of motor vehicles and parts, but overall imports continued to decline likely as the novel coronavirus outbreak disrupted the flow of goods.

WASHINGTON: The U.S. goods trade deficit widened in March amid a collapse in exports of motor vehicles and parts, but overall imports continued to decline likely as the novel coronavirus outbreak disrupted the flow of goods.

The Commerce Department said on Tuesday the goods trade gap increased 7.2per cent to US$64.2 billion last month. While the smaller import bill is a positive in the calculation of gross domestic product, declining imports mean less inventory accumulation, which could offset trade's contribution to GDP.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The government is scheduled on Wednesday to publish its snapshot of first-quarter GDP. According to a Reuters survey of economists, GDP probably contracted at a 4.0per cent annualized rate in the first three months of the year, which would be the steepest rate of decline since the Great Recession.

The economy grew at a 2.1per cent rate in the fourth quarter, with trade adding 1.51 percentage points to GDP.

States and local governments have issued "stay-at-home" or "shelter-in-place" orders affecting more than 90per cent of Americans to control the spread of COVID-19, the potentially lethal respiratory illness caused by the virus, and almost shutting down the country. About 26.5 million people have filed for unemployment benefits since March 21.

Economists believe the economy entered recession in March. The National Bureau of Economic Research, the private research institute regarded as the arbiter of U.S. recessions, does not define a recession as two consecutive quarters of decline in real GDP, as is the rule of thumb in many countries. Instead, it looks for a drop in activity, spread across the economy and lasting more than a few months.

Advertisement

Advertisement

In March, goods imports dropped 2.4per cent to US$191.9 billion after decreasing 2.5per cent in February. Goods imports tumbled 9.6per cent in March from a year ago. There were sharp decreases in imports of consumer goods and motor vehicles and parts. Imports of food, industrial supplies and capital goods rose last month.

Exports of goods tumbled 6.7per cent to US$127.6 billion in March. There was a broad decline in exports last month, with shipments of industrial supplies dropping 7.5per cent and motor vehicles and parts plummeting 17.8per cent.

The Commerce Department also reported on Tuesday that retail inventories jumped 0.9per cent in March after dropping 0.4per cent in February. Motor vehicle and parts inventories surged 5.1per cent after falling 0.9per cent in the prior month.

Retail inventories, excluding motor vehicles and parts, the component that goes into the calculation of GDP, plunged 1.3per cent last month after slipping 0.2per cent in February. Wholesale inventories dropped 1.0per cent in March after falling 0.6per cent in the prior month.

(Reporting by Lucia Mutikani; Editing by Paul Simao)