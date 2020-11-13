US government appeals order blocking TikTok ban from taking effect

Business

US government appeals order blocking TikTok ban from taking effect

The U.S. Justice Department said on Thursday it had appealed a Pennsylvania judge's Oct. 30 order that blocked the government from imposing restrictions on Chinese-owned TikTok that were set to take effect today.

FILE PHOTO: Illustration picture of U.S. flag with TikTok
FILE PHOTO: A reflection of the U.S. flag is seen on the sign of the TikTok app in this illustration picture taken September 19, 2020. REUTERS/Florence Lo/File Photo
(Updated: )

Bookmark

WASHINGTON: The U.S. Justice Department said on Thursday it had appealed a Pennsylvania judge's Oct. 30 order that blocked the government from imposing restrictions on Chinese-owned TikTok that were set to take effect today.

The Commerce Department's August order was to take effect late Thursday barring transactions with ByteDance's short video sharing app TikTok that its owner had warned would have effectively barred its use in the United States.

The Commerce Department said Nov. 1 it would comply with Judge Wendy Beetlestone's order.

(Reporting by David Shepardson; Editing by Chris Reese)

Source: Reuters

Tagged Topics

Bookmark