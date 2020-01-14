US government posts US$13.3 billion deficit in December
WASHINGTON: The U.S. government recorded a US$13.3 billion budget deficit in December, the Treasury Department said on Monday.
That compared to a budget deficit of US$13.5 billion in the same month the year earlier, according to the Treasury's monthly budget statement.
Analysts polled by Reuters had forecast a US$15 billion deficit for the month.
Unadjusted receipts last month totalled US$336 billion, up 7 per cent from December 2018, while unadjusted outlays were US$349 billion, also a rise of 7 per cent from the same month a year earlier.
When adjusted for calendar effects, the deficit for December was US$40 billion compared with an adjusted deficit of US$35 billion in December 2018.