US government to file antitrust lawsuit against Google on Tuesday - source

WASHINGTON: The U.S. Justice Department is expected to file an antitrust lawsuit against Alphabet Inc's Google on Tuesday for allegedly breaking the law in using its market power to fend off rivals, according to a source familiar with the planning.

The lawsuit is expected to allege that Google broke the law in how it treated rivals in its search and advertising businesses, seeking to disadvantage them to keep its own search engine dominant and using that market power to sell more ads.

Google did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

