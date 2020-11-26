US grants ByteDance new seven-day extension of TikTok sale order - filing

US grants ByteDance new seven-day extension of TikTok sale order - filing

The Trump administration previously had granted ByteDance a 14-day extension of the order issued in August, which was set to expire Friday. The new deadline is Dec. 4, TikTok said. Under pressure from the U.S. government, ByteDance has been in talks for months to finalize a deal with Walmart Inc and Oracle Corp to shift TikTok's U.S. assets into a new entity. The U.S. Treasury did not immediately comment Wednesday.

FILE PHOTO: Tik Tok logos are seen on smartphones in front of displayed ByteDance logo in this illu
FILE PHOTO: Tik Tok logos are seen on smartphones in front of a displayed ByteDance logo in this illustration taken November 27, 2019. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration
