US Gulf of Mexico oil output down 1.29 million bpd after storm, data shows

FILE PHOTO: A fuel pump is wrapped closed with plastic ahead of the arrival of Hurricane Laura in Beaumont, Texas, U.S., August 26, 2020. REUTERS/Adrees Latif/File Photo
NEW YORK: US Gulf of Mexico crude oil production on Sunday remained down 70 per cent, or 1.29 million barrels per day, according to data released by the US Department of Interior, as companies continued to return crews to evacuated offshore facilities.

The region’s natural gas production also was down 50 per cent, or 1.35 billion cubic feet per day, as energy companies slowly restored output that was shut ahead of Hurricane Laura.

Source: Reuters

